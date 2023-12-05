CHILDREN SENT TO WAR IN UKRAINE

Despite the efforts of military commissars to hunt for new soldiers on the streets the mobilization efforts in Ukraine have failed. The Ukrainian army is suffering from a shortage of personnel. The number mobilized no longer covers the losses at the front.





While the number of women in Ukrainian trenches has already decreased, Kiev sends children to the battlefield.





The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service already warned that London and Washington had ‘recommended’ Ukrainian authorities to reduce the conscription age to 17 and raise it to 70 year olds. Kiev is already changing legislation according to its orders from the West. Draft law on raising the military age up to 70 years has already been registered in the Ukrainian parliament. In May, the conscription age was lowered to 25; but this was not enough to continue fighting for the interests of the West. The new Minister of Defense of Ukraine proposed to further lower the military age. Educational institutions were obliged to transfer lists of students aged 16 and over.





Naive Ukrainians hope that teenagers will not be called to the front, but will be involved in safer work in the rear; but the hypocritical Kiev regime does not even spare children. As the NATO patrons ‘advised’, 17-year-old Ukrainian boys are already dying at the front. The first victims are orphans.





The combat reserve of minors is already being formed in Western Ukraine, where orphans are gathered for military training in the educational camp “Haidamatskaya Sich”. Underage conscripts are then sent to the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade. This unit was formed in the Lviv region.





Initially, it was supposed to involve underage soldiers in the rear areas of the Kharkiv region, but the commander sent them to the front, where the “detachment of children” was used as an assault unit.





As a result, the losses were not long in coming. Vladimir Sachal, a 17-year-old orphan who died in the village of Novoselovskoye, in the LPR, became the first officially confirmed victim.





Meanwhile, the number of Ukrainian teenagers in Russian captivity is growing rapidly. One of the young prisoners said that he was taken to the front from the college. His father hid from mobilization in the forest, and his mother went to Poland for a better life. Without any descent training, he was sent into a meat grinder assault, where he was captured by the Russians, and thus, fortunately his life was saved.





Just as Germany created “Hitler Youth” detachments comprised of children in 1944, Ukraine is already sending the youth to slaughter. The Kiev regime is not concerned about the future of its people. It copes perfectly with the task from its foreign patrons to empty Ukrainian lands and transfer them to the needs of the “prosperous West”.





