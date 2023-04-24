"DIASPORA" - SCATTERING, SLAVERY, "THE WOUND OF MY PEOPLE"

#AMERICA #SLAVERY #PROPHECY

Today's word: The Lord says the evils of America's past will be revisited and the matter settled by Him. 'What has been will be again, what was done will be done again.' The Lord has suffered a wound from a rebellious people. America will be scattered all over the world as punishment for the grave sins of her past- slavery- the wound of the African American and Native American will resurface in a Russian occupation to come. America will resettle in foreign countries without the protection of the state- the U.S. will pull back from the nations in the future as difficulties at home make the hammer of the whole earth fail. Repent when you hear this message and seek God for mercy and the generational curse to be broken. Hear the word of the Lord.





I have handled many, many topics here at The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog. By His grace, I will handle and complete them all in His grace and strength. All America's sins have come due, all of them will receive the same attention that the Lord gives, all that I receive I will speak. Amen.

Prophecies related to this video spanning 4 yrs, there are many more than these on slavery for punishment of rebellion, sexual immorality, national sin and slavery of the past. Let the viewer make the investment of time, to read and know what the Lord has said on this.

America in Chains- https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-june-7th-2019/

Sedition & The Fall- https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/09/02/sedition-the-fall-july-30-2020/

The Valley Of Vision- https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/02/the-valley-of-vision-may-1-2021/

To The Four Corners- https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/19/to-the-four-corners-september-19-2021/

Send For Their Flesh: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/send-for-their-flesh-june-27-2019/

Out Of The North - https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/03/out-of-the-north-oct-2-2020/

Dark Days Ahead- https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/10/caution-dark-days-ahead-july-15-2019/

Gulags & Asking Skills of Captives- https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/14/the-many-words-of-god-pt-2-january-13-2020/

Russians Will Take America- https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/18/__trashed/

Write The Decree- https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/13/write-the-decree-make-it-plain-october-13-2020/



