https://gettr.com/post/p283fsn4aa6
2/11/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 84: Local agents, police, and neighbors treat the fellow fighters who have been peacefully protesting near Luc Despins' oldest daughter's house with kindness and support. One lady driving by even backed up her car to give the fellow fighters a thumbs up.
#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan
2/11/2023 对邪恶说不第84天：在卢克大女儿家附近和平抗议的战友们得到了当地探员、警察和邻居们的友善对待和支持！有一位路过的女士甚至倒车回来给战友们竖起大拇指！
#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建