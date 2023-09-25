Sons of Liberty Vs Freemasons: Freemason History Documentary Secret History Huguenot Lodge #46 Part6

Please enjoy this Freemason history documentary, The Secret History of Masonic Lodge Huguenot #46, Part 6: Sons of Liberty Vs. Freemasons. This is the Sixth installment of The Secret History of Masonic Lodge Huguenot #46 series, which explores the lodge's significant role in the history of Westchester County, New York State, the United States, and the world. The lodge was established in 1796 in the Town of Eastchester, Westchester County. The videos provide insights into the lodge's members, its history, and Freemasonry. In this episode, we uncover some of the key members of the Sons of Liberty in New York and explore their part in the events around the Siege of Fort Stanwix. We also learn a little about Freemasonry and discuss an old conspiracy theory regarding the Sons of Liberty, the Freemasons and the American Revolution. You can find this and other episodes here in 4k quality:

ttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXXlCdAVhJLBXgx5wo5qLbQ

This is not conspiracy theory nonsense. These videos are all based upon real historical facts that are easily verifiable in libraries, etc.



