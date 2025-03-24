US WARPLANE lands in Greenland

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US WARPLANES land in Greenland
National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Second Lady Usha Vance, and Energy Sec. Chris Wright arrived on the island to make "an offer" one "can't refuse."
https://www.reuters.com/world/wife-us-vice-president-vance-make-high-profile-visit-greenland-2025-03-23/
Greenland leaders FUME OVER upcoming US delegation visit
The US posture is “very aggressive and it is so serious that the level cannot be raised further” Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede told the Sermitsiaq newspaper.
Egede was referring to the upcoming visit by a delegation led by Usha Vance, wife of US Vice-President JD Vance.
They will visit the Pituffik US Space Force base on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump has made repeatedly voiced his desire to annex Greenland, and his administration claims strategic interests in the Danish territory – including its location in the high Arctic and its abundance of rare earth minerals.
Denmark is also taking the visit seriously.
💬 “The visit from the United States cannot be seen in isolation from the public statements that have been made,” Danish Prime Minster Mette Frederiksen said. “Greenland belongs to and with the Kingdom of Denmark. They should sling their hook elsewhere.”