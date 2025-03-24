BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US WARPLANE lands in Greenland
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
145 views • 5 months ago

US WARPLANES land in Greenland

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Second Lady Usha Vance, and Energy Sec. Chris Wright arrived on the island to make "an offer" one "can't refuse."

COPENHAGEN/WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Greenlandic leaders criticised a planned trip this week by a high-profile U.S. delegation to the semi-autonomous Danish territory that President Donald Trump has suggested the United States should annex.
The delegation, which will visit a U.S. military base and watch a dogsled race, will be led by Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, and include White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

More at this article:

https://www.reuters.com/world/wife-us-vice-president-vance-make-high-profile-visit-greenland-2025-03-23/

More: 

Greenland leaders FUME OVER upcoming US delegation visit

The US posture is “very aggressive and it is so serious that the level cannot be raised further” Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede told the Sermitsiaq newspaper.

Egede was referring to the upcoming visit  by a delegation led by Usha Vance, wife of US Vice-President JD Vance.

They will visit the Pituffik US Space Force base on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has made repeatedly voiced his desire to annex Greenland, and his administration claims strategic interests in the Danish territory – including its location in the high Arctic and its abundance of rare earth minerals.  

Denmark is also taking the visit seriously.

💬 “The visit from the United States cannot be seen in isolation from the public statements that have been made,” Danish Prime Minster Mette Frederiksen said. “Greenland belongs to and with the Kingdom of Denmark. They should sling their hook elsewhere.”



Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy