Although he called for help for a long time, what he received was a siege from flies in the landfill

Oct 19, 2023





He lay beside the pile of garbage constantly calling for help and waiting

We slowly approached him so as not to frighten him.

The answer for "why he always lying like that but not try to run while he was scared" was

Lisenysha broke her second vertebra.

For two days he howled at his misfortune, cried for help, and waited.

I really wanted all of us to prove to "Little Fox" that he was not just a loner dog anymore!

He was tired and couldn't stand it.

I found him very pitiful to deal with his life lonely

Don't worry! Now you had us until the end of your life.

He was quite afraid of the person we had to give him an anesthetic

Maybe this disease made him tough so much

The doctor had to shave his an area of fur that would be prepared to carry the operation

Have all you guys seen this bruise on his skin?

Eating well to save energy for the upcoming surgery. Good boy!

Look at his eyes so pure and clear. I had no regrets in my life.

Oh my honey! Did you feel good?

He really looked like a little fox. How cute he was!

Thanks for your donations and volunteers in the process of saving this dog.

It seemed like our friend had an obsession with him.

She tried to seduce him. I shouldn't stop this scene, should I ?

The doctor said his condition was very good. His recovery was amazing

We finally got our cute "fox" out of the clinic! Hooray!

The dog was progressing well enough to go home for the rest of the treatment

But we had trouble. He was messing around while eating!

We had to make him think that we were safe. Training him little by little

I really believed that we would have friendship and trust ahead.

Be patient and more patient! You had to watch it to understand why "Fox" had trust issues.

He trusted us so much more that was amazing

Hopefully we would get over it and get to the point we want "Our kind and affectionate fox"

