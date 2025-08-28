Ukraine’s GUR claims it struck the Russian Buyan-M missile ship in the Azov Sea and released footage of the attack.

According to the report, drones targeted the vessel’s radar system and hull, forcing the ship to leave its patrol area.

Adding: Posted just before this, but no video yet: A Russian unmanned boat has sunk the Ukrainian Navy’s medium reconnaissance ship Simferopol in the Danube estuary, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

More about this:

Ukrainian forces have confirmed that a Russian naval drone struck the Ukrainian reconnaissance vessel Simferopol on the Danube.

Navy spokesman Dmitry Pletenchuk reported that one sailor was killed and several others are missing.

“Regarding the strike on one of our navy vessels: we confirm the fact of the hit. Work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath. The majority of the crew is safe, but the search for several sailors continues. Sadly, one crew member has been killed and several injured,” Pletenchuk said. From at, 'DDGeopolitics'

Adding, also from this morning: 💥🇺🇦 The European Council offices in Kiev were also damaged in last night’s strikes, but due to shockwaves.

Adding:

💥In Kiev last night, Russian forces carried out their fourth strike in six months against the Turkish Bayraktar drone plant. According to Lvov city council member Igor Zinkevich, two direct hits were recorded, and he published photos of the strike.

Zinkevich noted that while the plant had not yet gone into operation, most of the production lines had already been prepared.

“Two strikes were confirmed — the production facilities sustained serious damage. Despite the war and earlier attacks, the company continued to invest tens of millions of its own funds, train personnel, and ready the site. Most of the facilities were nearly operational, and the main staff had completed training,” he wrote.