Deceived by Stars (Part 6 of 9)

March 8th, 2020
Pastor Dean continues with part six of his series on Biblical creation entitled "Deceived by the Stars"
Links to the NASA artists' videos:
KHOU 11 News Report on NASA Artists: https://youtu.be/umeHIxIdKxE
How NASA Visualization Scientists Recreate Distant Worlds: https://youtu.be/xc1V9d8jrr8
Why All Images of Space are Photoshopped by Chedder: https://youtu.be/4BEKjE7K5u4