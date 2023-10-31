Grace-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 29 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To Moses, God Told His Name and Who He Was and Is and Always Will Be (Because He Changes Not). God Is Ever Gracious. Elements of Grace: Mercy, Longsuffering, Forgiveness, Benefaction ... and Reconciliation. God, on His Part, Has Removed the Obstacles Separating Him from Mankind. Now It Is the Individual's Part to Get a Proper Attitude Toward God That They Can be Reconciled to Him. Whatever Troubles You, Just Lay It All Out Before God.