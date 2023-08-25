© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Witness Escapes Blocked Lahaina Street By Driving Over Police Blockade Cones- She Finds NO OBSTACLES highly recommend Lani's full interview on the YouTube channel Hawaii Real Estate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoMYd0eiJAI
Per the video: "Please give to Lani’s Venmo @gdekneef and her direct cell is (go to Hawaii Real Estate video for her number)" More information of how you can help on Hawaii Real Estate youtube channel.
