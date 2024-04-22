BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bluegrass Gospel Fiddle LIVE SHaDoWCa7 and Family
SHaDoWCa7
SHaDoWCa7
16 followers
3
134 views • 04/22/2024

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

My apologies for the less-than-perfect audio quality of this video. A sweet friend of mine recorded it live with her phone, so I decided to post it on my site to let you know why I'm not uploading new songs. I have been kept busy performing live with my family, so I haven't had enough time to record special songs for you all, BUT I'm sure this will change in the future, so please be patient with me!

I love you all, and I can't wait to upload the songs I have promised you! It's all in God's hands!
💖May God bless you all! 💖

spiritualgospelchristianguitarviolincowboycountrylive performancepraise and worshipbluegrassfiddleold country churchusing my bible for a roadmapthe family who praysdaddy was an old time preacher manrailway to heavenorange blossom special
