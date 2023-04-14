Alex Krainer - "USA is the Central Battlefield in the Global Total War!"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On

April 13, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Alex Krainer

Topic: USA is the Central Battlefield in the Global Total War!

www.alexkrainer.substack.com

www.TheNakedHedgie.com





Bio:





Alex Krainer is

a market analyst, researcher, futures trader, investor, author and former hedge fund manager based in Monaco. He was born and raised in the socialist regime of former Yugoslavia, under one-party communist rule. At 17 he joined a student exchange program in the United States where he also took up his university studies. From there his path led to Switzerland on a scholarship where he completed a degree in Business and Economics and advanced to a masters program. From Switzerland he moved to Venezuela where he lived for a year and experienced his first banking crisis in 1994. Nine of Venezuela’s 16 largest banks failed and brought the country’s economy to a grinding halt. That year he returned to his native Croatia and joined the military where he served through 1995 during the last phases of Croatia’s war of independence. In 1996, upon discharge from the military, he took employment at an oil trading company in Monaco. In 1998 he became the head of risk and in 2000 the company's CEO. He had originated the firm’s research and development program in market analysis and application of neural networks and artificial intelligence in trading financial and commodities markets. By 2007 he launched his own investment management company and was among the small minority of managers who generated positive investment returns (+27% net of fees) during the 2008 financial crisis. Over the following six years, his hedge fund outperformed the Dow Jones Credit Suisse index of Blue Chip managed futures funds. In 2011 Alex Joined Lee Robinson’s Altana Wealth to manage the firm’s tail risk strategy. From 2012 to 2019, always relying on I-System strategies, this fund outperformed the EurekaHedge Tail Risk Index. In 2020

he

set up Krainer Analytics to provide turn-key portfolio solutions and trading decision support to third party investment managers.









BOOKS & LINKS:

" Alex Krainer's Trend Following Bible" (2021) - free download

“Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading" (2016) was rated #1 book on commodities for investors and traders by FinancialExpert.co.uk - free download

Day-job web page: ISystem-TF.com

Blog: TheNakedHedgie.com

Substack: Alex Krainer's Trend Compass

YouTube channel: MARKETS, TRENDS & PROFITS

ZeroHedge articles: https://www.zerohedge.com/contributors/44505

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/alex-sasha-krainer-0b74ab1a









Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClickView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477











Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path





Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Podcast: INpowered

https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth







Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/





