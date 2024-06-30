"KENYA: A PROPHECY FULFILLED & IN MOTION" (ECONOMIC INSTABILITY, FAMINE, DROUGHT & BEAST SYSTEM)

Prophecy fulfilled of William Ruto, current president of Kenya, "biting off more than he could chew". The word was given that there would be economic instability, public backlash, and a very different Kenya than the one Ruto inherited from his predecessors.





This prophecy was given on April 27, 2023 and is happening now- with more to come. Economic woes, violent protests and attacks on the seat of government have claimed 23 lives and injured scores of others. Kenya the stable East African nation is shaken to its core by nonstop days of public revolution against unpopular tax hikes on everything.





Kenya you are facing the rise of the Beast system, Revelation 13, all kingdoms and nations will eventually be subsumed into the Beast that Daniel and John spoke about in the Bible.





This video is a warning to ALL NATIONS, African and otherwise. 1) False Christs & false prophets will arise, deceiving many- so says Matthew 24:24, and it will be so. Many are at risk to dying in cults that don't look like cults, the fancier and more modern the church the less suspicious it will look. But OPEN YOUR EYES, because we are in the age where serious sorcerers and warlocks are in the pulpit paying dues for power with their members' lives. BEWARE that you do not become "THE DUES".





2) Political instability will rock all nations of this world, but why will that happen? He shall think to change times & laws. so says Daniel 7:25. The new system coming up will be highly oppressive in ALL NATIONS- old laws will be done away with suddenly, without any public participation or approval, sparking outrage, backlash, revolutions and even changes of government. None of this will have any effect in the end. The Beast is rising and will change its faces and masks as many times as it needs to, but the mindset behind the scenes will remain the same.





3) The coming 4th Industrial Revolution- the age of AI and the digital citizen, transhumanism, catalogues humanity like cattle, is now here. The so-called "modernization" initiatives you will see in Africa, SE Asia and South America are nothing more than regulating those areas to developed countries who are nearly 90% integrated with the Beast System already.





It is time to repent, pray and be watchful. There is no point watching TV if you do not have the spiritual interpretation and understanding from God to know why you are seeing the news you see. God bless, Celestial from The Master's Voice.🌺









Make sure that you make PRAYER FOR GRACE a priority. Nothing in any nation is going "back to normal, back to pre-2020 " lifestyles. We're in the descent into the Beast, and the changes are going to be sudden and difficult. You will need FAITH and ABSORBENCY- not to freak out, melt down or become hopeless over every new announcement you'll see in the press or on TV. Yah is the one who ordained these times, if you want to know how to traverse them then it is time to make your walk with the Holy Spirit your #1 priority. God bless.







