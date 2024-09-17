Charlie Kirk Breaks Down the Springfield Situation to the Core

(Sep 16, 2024) Charlie Kirk: “Springfield, OH isn't about pets and geese disappearing, it's about the disdain the ruling class has for everyday Americans, and its step-by-step destruction plan for the heartland.”





