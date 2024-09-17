Charlie Kirk Breaks Down the Springfield Situation to the Core

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sep 16, 2024) Charlie Kirk: “Springfield, OH isn't about pets and geese disappearing, it's about the disdain the ruling class has for everyday Americans, and its step-by-step destruction plan for the heartland.”
