🎸Blinken having a jolly good ol' time in a Kiev Bar Playing Guitar, while the AFU is getting Crushed nearly along the whole Front Line

I haven't seen a more cynical thing than Blinken having a good ol' jolly time in a Kiev bar, while the AFU is getting crushed nearly along the whole front line in a while. This is just morbid.
@BazaFromOlga
Cynthia... 'Rockin' in the free World', Neil Young song.
We urgently need 7 PATRIOT batteries, 2 of which were needed yesterday — Kuleba
Blinken and Kuleba hold a late press conference in Kiev, after a night of pizza and nightclubs.