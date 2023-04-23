© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f4nl8c2c8
Miles Guo said in 2017, "CCP will send 57 spies to the US in total, and they will work in the Bank of China New York branch, the Chinese embassy, and in their various consulates."
郭文贵先生在2017年说："中国共产党将向美国派遣57名间谍，他们将在纽约的中国银行分行、中国大使馆和各领事馆工作。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #BillRobinson