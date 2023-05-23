BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE ARMY FROM THE NORTH - PART 2
MY HIDING PLACE
MY HIDING PLACE
42 views • 05/23/2023

Written and published by Lucia on May 23/2023


Link to transcript, https://444prophecynews.com/the-army-from-the-north-part-2-my-hiding-place/ .

Dear brothers and sisters,

Please share these Words and channel with your loved ones. These messages need to go out so that others' lives can be touched and changed through the power of Yeshua. And don't forget to pray unceasingly for those you know and those you don't, that they may find salvation in the only name by which man can be saved: Yeshua Ha'mashiach. ALL glory to Yah!

------------------------------------

***Please subscribe to either one of the back-up channels. Here are the links,

Link to YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7DTnAKIMcUvml8rfeX61cg

Link to Rumble, https://rumble.com/c/c-2032947


--------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

---------------------------------------

ADDITIONAL SCRIPTURES FOR THIS WORD:

Jer.50:41

Heb.3:7-11

Ezek.21:3

Gen.6:3

Rev.22:15

Isa.5:20

Eph.5:27

Heb.12:14

Matt.19:25-26

Phi.2:12

Matt.7:24-27

Matt.7:13-19

Luk.13:22-28

Dan.7:25

Matt.24:13

Lev.8

Psa.19:14

John 14:15

John 1:1

James 1:22-25

John 8:11

2 Thess.2:11-12

Genesis 32:24-26

2 Timothy 3:16-17

Jam.4:2-3

Hos.4:6

1 Sam.15:22-23

Deut. 18:9-14

Rom.12:6

2 Pet.3:9

Heb.10:31

Rev.3:18

Ephesians 6:10-18

1 Pet.5:8

1 Thess.5:20

Deut.13

Jer.20:9

Keywords
godprophecyreligionend timesrevelation
