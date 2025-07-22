BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UAE sends its largest-ever aid ship to Gaza - 7,000 tons of food, medical, and shelter supplies
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 months ago

UAE sends its largest-ever aid ship to Gaza 

7,000 tonnes of food, medical, and shelter supplies depart under the Chivalrous Knight 3 mission. ( a tonne is about 10% larger than a short ton. )

The vessel sails via Egypt’s El Arish Port as a ‘gift to our people in Gaza’.

Adding:

WEF accused of rigging data to portray Brexit as a failure — The Telegraph

UK’s productivity ranking was allegedly downgraded as the group’s founder Klaus Schwab wrote to staff that it ‘must not see any improvement’ that could be ‘exploited by the Brexit camp’

The accusations came up as Schwab was being probed for misusing WEF funds

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
