A.I. Depopulation Plan Explained by Mk-ultra Whistleblower James Martinez

:::::James Martinez is a MK-ULTRA researcher, whistleblower and publisher of "Operation Mind Control.' James joins my podcast for the first time to relay an urgent message to my audience, we are in the final hour.. The mental health and pharmaceutical industry is completely controlled by the CIA and a mental health pandemic has begun.Soon all humans will be fusing with AI to create a psycho civilized society completely ran by AI. He says cellphones, 5G towers and vaccines were the first step in the rollout. He believes this process is now handing over our autonomy to ruling corporations !!

Are we facing an extinction level event? The complete surrender of our lives to a digital matrix controlled and operated by the NAZI-ZIONISTS /. James Martinez is a survivor of the CIA's MKULTRA mind control program... the secret program used for brain washing and torture. And he's coming forward now because he says we need to sound the alarm !!