© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8TH APRIL TOTAL ECLIPSE! PROPHETIC & URGENT MESSAGES COMING THROUGH! URGENT MESAGE TO DR DOUGIE GABRIEL, TYLE TYLER BONNIE TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART! APRIL FOOL TAROT CARD! 666, 777, 111 = RESET! HOLY GRAIL! 2024 DOUGIE GABRIELLE = STAR WARS = INDIANA JONES = HOLY GRAIL! THE GOSEL OF SOPHIA! TYLA GABRIEL = BONNIE TYLER = TOTAL ELISE OF THE HEART = 8TH APRIL 2024!