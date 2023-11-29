Heavy clashes continue between resistance fighters and the invading Israeli forces in Jenin.

Israeli Forces shot and reportedly killed two kids in Jenin camp today.

Of course we all know throwing rocks (we assume they did that) is a life threatening escalation for the IDF.

➡️Edit: The Palestinian boys have been identified as 9-year-old Adam al-Ghoul [first video] and 15-year-old Basel Abulwafa [second video] (both videos were silent, so couldn't post them)

Saraya Al-Quds - West Bank:

“Permission has been granted to those who are killed because they have been wronged, and indeed, Allah is Able to grant them victory.”

Our fighters in the Jenin Brigade fought with all strength and ability a defense and confrontation operation that lasted for long hours. Our fighters inflicted great losses on the occupation forces.

Our heroic fighters carried out several ambushes and caused confirmed casualties among the enemy’s ranks. They were subjected to a torrent of fire and ambushes with explosive devices. Our fighters, with the power of Allah, also carried out operations to detonate a number of explosives on [enemy] vehicles and infantry forces in the Al-Damj neighborhood, which led to certain casualties.

Al-Aqsa Flood

Wednesday 11-29-2023,

Saraya Al-Quds - West Bank.





