🔬 Decoding Birthmarks: Unveiling Their Genetic Origins 🧬✨
77 views • 08/29/2023

Did you know the fact about birthmarks and how they form in your body.

Let’s explore it with Sheilagh Maguiness an Associate Professor in the Department of Dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

🎙️ bit.ly/3DuqzXp

👶 She Turns out, every birthmark on your body results from tiny genetic mutations in affected tissues.

🩸 Vascular Birthmarks: Like arteriovenous malformations, stem from mutations in the rast map knas pathway gene.

🧬 Unique Signatures: Each birthmark has its distinct genetic profile, a recent revelation in medical science.

🎙️ Dive Deeper: Explore the genetic secrets behind birthmarks. Link in bio/description. 💡🧬

dermatologybirthmark discoveryvascular anomalies
