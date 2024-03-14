Trojan Horse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TikToXic
* DC isn’t doing what’s best for you.
* With most in congress smiling, you should worry.
* China is not sending us their best with TikTok.
* Its use is connected to depression.
* The bill does more than just ban the app.
* Why are they so eager to pass it?
* This bill has serious issues — and will be weaponized against Americans.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (13 March 2024)