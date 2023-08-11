BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Where Did the Universe Come From? | Book Preview on Apologetics Storytime
Chance of Wonder
Chance of Wonder
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 08/11/2023

Check out our newest book, Where Did the Universe Come From?, which is on the shelves now!

* Buy the book: https://chanceofwonder.com/u

* FAQ: https://chanceofwonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/

* Parent Notes Preview: https://chanceofwonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/ 

Where Did the Universe Come From? uses kid-friendly language and colorful illustrations to get young (and old!) minds thinking about the evidence for a designer, the impossibility of something coming from nothing, how the biblical creation text squares with modern scientific knowledge, and more.

Written by a mom with a S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, math) background, there’s even an extensive contextual notes section for parents (preview that below) and caregivers wishing to further explore the concepts presented through the story and learn the scientific and cultural facts that support what we already know about creation from the Bible.

https://ChanceOfWonder.com

Keywords
bibleevolutionapologeticsbig bangdarwindarwinismold earth creationismchristian bookchristian booksbiblical creationgod and sciencewhere did the universe come frombible and sciencechance of wonderchristian childrens bookschristian kids booksorigin of the universedid god make the universeirreducible complexitiesbible vs sciencechristianity vs islamchristianity vs buddhismchristianity vs hinduismgenesis and sciencecreation vs evolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy