Why is FEMA hiring in Durham NC? No flood here.
98 views • 6 months ago

Job listing for temporary Fema hires North Carolina.  Asheville is hurricane damaged, Hickory is 77 miles from Asheville.  But Durham is 224miles away.  Why the heck are they hiring so far way?  Durham isn't the capital; Raleigh is the capital.  Durham isn't a transportation hub, Charlotte is the transportation hub.  The only significance to basing things in Durham?  Durham is home to the largest hospital in the state, Duke University hospital.  The 2nd largest hospital in the state is UNC ch, which is a short drive away.  Just seems creepy to have FEMA in Durham, where there was no flood damage.

north carolinafemancsuspicious
