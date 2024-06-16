BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
David Copperfield Levitates Then Floats Over Grand Canyon
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
41 followers
209 views • 11 months ago

some old footage but still worth watching cuz music is kinda cool for its time, but I really do think all the worlds best magicians have opened themself to entities like the Djinn / Demons / Genies who will grant their wishes and help em to do impossible shit

when its these magicians who have been tricked to do so cuz have in essence sold their soul and possessed those who consented for life having to share their body until they die


I'm willing to bet though he's got a helicopter carrying him or is just a green screen of the canyon behind him is my guess if you check out next video of him

Keywords
magicevilhellcaughtearthdemonscrazyghostssoulpossessionrealinsaneshitspiritsarchonstrapsimulationdevilstricksmagicianswizardwtfpossessedworldshoudini
