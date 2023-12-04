Separation Of Sheep From Sheep When?

Ezekiel 34 foretells of a time when the shepherds (pastors) will be held accountable for their mistreatment of God's flock. Also, Ezekiel describes a future time when God will: ‘I will judge between sheep and other sheep, between rams and billy-goats." Look around you, doesn't it seem like many pastors are falling due to sexual sins? Some are falling because of greed. If you follow the "Roy's Report," it's a plague! Look around you at all the fights over Israel and Jews. Liberal Jews are being ostracized out of their groups of friends and coworkers because they remember the Holocaust. Is it possible that some of Ezekiel 34 is occurring today? Is there a way to place these events into the Revelation timeframe? If so, when will the separation occur? And what signs should we expect to see?

