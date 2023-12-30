Create New Account
Looking Forward
Martus for Truth
Published 2 months ago

Like me, I suspect A LOT of others will be happy to see the door hit 2023 in the backside, HARD, as it leaves the stage of life. But we should not look to the past, but to what is ahead.

#NewYear, #LetGoOfThePast, #LookForward

Keywords
newyearletgoofthepastlookforward

