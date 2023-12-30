Looking Forward

Like me, I suspect A LOT of others will be happy to see the door hit 2023 in the backside, HARD, as it leaves the stage of life. But we should not look to the past, but to what is ahead.
#NewYear, #LetGoOfThePast, #LookForward
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.