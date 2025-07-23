Rep. Thomas Massie On Epsteingate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epstein Files: Why Is Congress Trying To Bury The Truth?
* It seems that President Trump is scrambling to distance himself from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
* His administration declared the case closed last week.
* Suddenly the client list that was on Pam Bondi’s desk doesn’t exist any more.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (23 July 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PLmVDgMKV8w
https://rumble.com/v6wl83e-something-big-is-happening-in-ukraine-new-cia-coup-putin-launches-new-massi.html