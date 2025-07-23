Rep. Thomas Massie On Epsteingate

Epstein Files: Why Is Congress Trying To Bury The Truth?

* It seems that President Trump is scrambling to distance himself from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

* His administration declared the case closed last week.

* Suddenly the client list that was on Pam Bondi’s desk doesn’t exist any more.





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News (23 July 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PLmVDgMKV8w

https://rumble.com/v6wl83e-something-big-is-happening-in-ukraine-new-cia-coup-putin-launches-new-massi.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLmVDgMKV8w