THE GENDER TRANSITION PIPELINE

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Apr 14, 2023
Jefferey Jaxen details the troubling trend of schools and hospital systems in states like California, who have established a gender transition pipeline for children to transition, often without the consent or knowledge of the parents, forcing many to sue.
