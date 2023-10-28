The dog curled up in the mud and his legs were crippled She spent the night in the cold

Pitiful Animal





A dog appeared yesterday at Maipú, curled up in the mud and with crippled feet

As always, no one was about to help her

She spent the night in the cold. Let's watch the vide

Our house was full of rescued dogs but we couldn't leave her alone

The baby was about six months old and it looked like her leg was broken

Her fur was too long to cover those eyes and she couldn't see anything

At 2 o'clock I took her to the hairdresser, Gisela Andrea Gonzalez Olguin

She was so pitiful. I thought it was time to help a little dog

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

