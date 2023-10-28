The dog curled up in the mud and his legs were crippled She spent the night in the cold

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Oct 28, 2023
A dog appeared yesterday at Maipú, curled up in the mud and with crippled feet
As always, no one was about to help her
She spent the night in the cold. Let's watch the vide
Our house was full of rescued dogs but we couldn't leave her alone
The baby was about six months old and it looked like her leg was broken
Her fur was too long to cover those eyes and she couldn't see anything
At 2 o'clock I took her to the hairdresser, Gisela Andrea Gonzalez Olguin
She was so pitiful. I thought it was time to help a little dog
