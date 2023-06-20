Joe Rogan Challenges Pro-Vaxx Doctor To Debate RFK Jr.!

Elon Musk and Joe Rogan touched off a firestorm over the weekend as they pushed prominent vaccine scientist Dr. Peter Hotez to debate Democratic candidate and noted vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on Rogan's popular podcast. Rogan offered Dr. Hotez $100,000 to the charity of his choice if he agreed to debate Kennedy on Rogan's program after Hotez slammed a recent interview Kennedy had on Rogan's program as "awful" and "nonsense,” but Hotez refused, saying he didn’t want to participate in an exchange that would get turned into “the Jerry Springer show.”





Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss Dr. Hotez’s reasons for refusing and what might happen if this debate did take place.

