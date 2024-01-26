Create New Account
“If you don't inject it, you'll survive!”
The Real Dr Judy
Published a month ago

"Clay Clark: Welcome on to the Thrivetime show. How are you ma'am?

Dr Judy: I'm doing well. I survived my Ebola outbreak, my personal Ebola outbreak back in November. In 1990... 92, 93, 94... I created the cell line that manufactured Ebola at Fort Detrick. It's called Vero E6. Interestingly enough, the publication in Nature Journals (https://nature.com/articles/ng1199supp_82c) that shows you what they told me to do, and this was what I said in Plandemic, what they asked me to do was to tell us the difference between Ebola Reston and Ebola Zaire.

And what I always say is, there is no batcave in Reston, Va, except the CIA.

We created the strains, we created the sequences, and what I was supposed to do is infect primary human monocytes, stem cells, that was the heart of my PhD thesis.

If you don't inject it, you'll survive!"


Full discussion: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iWjdsBPfFWH4/

