Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN HAS WON - Reelected President for 5th Term - 88% of Votes 🎊🍀

PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN HAS WON.

Description from video: A screen shown at a briefing by Russia's Central Election Commission shows the expected results of the four presidential election candidates. Incumbent president Vladimir Putin is expected to receive 87.85% of the vote, while Communist Party candidate Nikolay Kharitonov comes in at second with 3.86%, New People candidate Vladislav Davankov is projected to receive 3.76%, and far-right Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky is set to get 2.97%.

Adding....

Putin receives 94.12% of the votes after processing 100% of the protocols in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation in the Lugansk People's Republic, according to the CEC data.

Adding... from Russian Federation Ministry of Defense

In the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation has been completed. The turnout was 99.8%.

Military personnel serving on contract and by conscription, civilian personnel of the RF Armed Forces, as well as the personnel of troop (force) formations carrying out tasks in the area of special military operations, participated in the elections.

Adding... RIA Novosti: Putin scores 99.28% in Chechnya

Adding... The Iranian President, Ibrahim Raeesi, has congratulated Vladimir Putin on winning the Russian election and so has the Pope Francis. UPDATE: The Vatican stated that the Pope did not congratulate Putin on his re-election. In a statement from the press service of the Holy See they stated the information reported yesterday was not true.





