The Truth About Guns #Shorts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The right to bear arms wasn't written for hunting, sport or even home defense - though all are legitimate reasons to own a gun. That right was cemented as a warning to tyrants and a final line of protection for a free state. Don't fall for their lies. Protect this all-important right or you will lose all others.
The TimeKeeper Journeys on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys