When you become aware that you are continually seeking and never being fulfilled and satisfied, that is another indication of a hyperactive root chakra.





Wanting is a basic human emotion that enables us to identify the things we really want to manifest. We can encounter great creations in this way when we are in a state of seeking and enthusiasm to receive.





When the root chakra is out of harmony, we may experience a sense of yearning and discontent that causes us to persist on asking for things we don't actually need.





Your root chakra may be overactive if you are stuck in this unbalanced situation.





Solfeggio 396 Hz resonates with the Root Chakra. The root chakra is our foundational energy center. It regulates the feelings of survival, safety and stability.





136.10 Hz tone is soothing and promotes relaxation. It has a restorative nature and brings balance and harmony when relating with others.





194.18 Hz carrier wave associated with instinct, security, survival and also to basic human potential. It is dynamic, energizing and vitalizing.





256 Hz Reflecting on the vibrational tone of the earth, this frequency resonates with our desire to liberate ourselves from fear and guilt that hinders us from pursuing our basic needs.

Isochronic - 8 Hz Alpha Wave - Relaxing

It takes 40 days to shift a belief!

The use of headphones are recommended for the best results but not required.

Subliminals work by bypassing the filters of the conscious mind, sending very clear messages into the subconscious.





Be More Fulfilled and Satisfied Subliminal Affirmations





All of my desires are being fulfilled.

My life is full of love and happiness.

I am well deserving of all the great things life has to offer.

I deserve the best and it comes to me now.

I am enough, always have been, and always will be.

I have everything I need, here and now.

I am living a life of purpose and meaning, making a positive impact on the world.

I have more than enough.

My life is fulfilling.

I am stable and secure in all aspects of my life.

I feel protected and secure.

I am living a balanced and harmonious life, nurturing my mind, body and spirit.

I feel content with what I have.

My needs are always met.

I am living my life with authenticity, honesty and integrity.

My life is filled with abundance and prosperity.

I am worthy of respect.

I have healthy boundaries.

I attract honest and kind people who I can trust.

I have both financial and emotional security.





Credit

-----------

Only Tranquility - Free No Copyright Music by Liborio Conti

Video by Paul Diaconu from Pixabay



