Speak OUT!

"It's important to remind everyone that the only reason why we're not yet living in a 15-minute city... wearing masks, eating bugs, getting a cancerous shot in our body every other week, plugged into a hive mind... It's because of the so-called conspiracy people who blew the lid off this whole anti-human agenda."



"It's because we said out loud what most of us were thinking that we're still somewhat free."



"There's nothing in it for us. We take all the heat, we take all the insults, and we deal with the consequences, and the censorship, and the loss of revenue, and the assassination of character, so we can make all of us free."



"And that includes you. So next time you see one of your crazy conspiracy friends, do your future, your family, and yourself a favour, and show them some respect."



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

