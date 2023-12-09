Dr. Tenpenny recently stated to me when considering Dr. Carrie Madej's protocol of 21ml of 3% food-grade peroxide to 500ml IV bag that the "Dose makes the poison - 21cc IV would be a poison. It's the dose" Carrie gave our family 4 times greater than she publicly announced with Dr. Northrop. Two and half months before coming to our home.

I want to make clear that the Nebulizing formula of Carrie Madej mentions in her interview with Dr. Northrop is NOT the same that administered to my father-in-law. Dr. Madej administered eight (8) times greater in her dosage to him. This is a statistically significant difference. There will be far more information forthcoming very soon.

