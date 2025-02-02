Existance of Q is confirmed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, a retired General is asked the long-standing question, "Does Q exist?"
After years of speculation, endless threads on message boards, and countless memes, the General confirms that the mysterious figure known only as Q is in fact real.
The truth is finally coming out!
#Q #QAnon #TheQMovement #IsQreal #TheGreatAwakening