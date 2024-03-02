BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel's changing narrative on Gaza 'massacre'
The Prisoner
283 views • 03/02/2024

Israel's account of the incident where more than 100 Palestinians were killed and over 700 injured after Israeli forces opened fire on civilians gathering around relief trucks is changing.

The Palestinian foreign affairs ministry denounced the incident as a “cold-blooded massacre.”

Health officials in Gaza have confirmed that civilians brought into hospitals were killed or injured by gunshot wounds, while Israel claims most were killed or injured in a “stampede."

Edited drone footage with no audio released by Israel shows hundreds of people circling around the trucks along al-Rashid Street. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera released on the ground footage which shows shots being fired at civilians.

This incident comes amid ongoing restrictions imposed by Israel on the entry of essential supplies into Gaza, exacerbating the risk of famine for over 500,000 people, according to the WFP.

Further Info:

Israeli minister hails soldiers who killed over 100 aid seekers in Gaza

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=282748

Mirrored - Middle East Eye

Keywords
war crimesgazamassacreidfaid trucks
