The TRUTH About Vatican Collusion With "Forced Vax" Jabs

Pope Francis and his Vatican Deep State are leading the Catholic Church into pagan darkness — creating an unholy alliance with the New World Order's experimental vaccine regime. In 2020, billions of people were forced to take experimental jabs — all while suffering lockdowns, forced masking, and other draconian mandates. The abortion-tainted injections were supported by Pope Francis himself, leftist Cardinals, and other corrupt Church officials.

Now LifeSiteNews has been given an eyewitness account from environmentalist Ernest Williams, the man who brought his concerns about the destructive nature of koolaid inoculations directly to the Vatican only to be ignored in the end. Williams puts Pope Francis on notice — along with the Vatican's contract with Pfizer and other Big Pharma lobbyists. The Vatican forced vaccine mandates on its employees, even as priests and other clergy were telling Vatican leadership early on about their own adverse events from the New World Order's poison shot.

Watch out, my children, with the biometric vaccine called Luciferase

This vaccine will be one of the many that will carry the Microchip, which will be activated with the technology you call 5G. Do not fall into the deception of the servants of evil

August 30, 2020

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/watch-out-my-children-with-the-biometric-vaccine-called-luciferase/















