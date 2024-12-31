RT News - December 31 2024 6AM GMT

Dec 31, 2024

The IDF intercepts a Houthi ballistic missile over central Israel as its envoy to the UN threatens Yemen, sparking a dispute between the US and Russia at the UN Security Council. Russia and Ukraine each swap 150 prisoners of war. The agreement, brokered by the UAE, allows the troops to return home in time for the New Year. In Kenya, another wave of protests erupts in the capital as demonstrators lash out against President Ruto’s government.









