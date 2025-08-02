🚨Retired Green Beret exposes IDF brutality in Gaza - Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar, Tucker Carlson, clip

🚨 Retired Green Beret exposes IDF brutality in Gaza

On Tucker Carlson, Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar described a humanitarian horror:

💬 "Thousands of Palestinians rushing down to the site... and over their heads, you just see tracer bullets flying, tracers, tank rounds, artillery rounds... They do that to keep the Palestinians on the right path."

Starving civilians walk 8 to 12 kilometers through military corridors just to get food. When they arrive:

💬 "The IDF shoot at them (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/54429). Machine guns, mortars, tank rounds, artillery... into the dark at thousands of people."