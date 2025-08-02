🚨Retired Green Beret exposes IDF brutality in Gaza - Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar, Tucker Carlson, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Retired Green Beret exposes IDF brutality in Gaza
On Tucker Carlson, Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar described a humanitarian horror:
💬 "Thousands of Palestinians rushing down to the site... and over their heads, you just see tracer bullets flying, tracers, tank rounds, artillery rounds... They do that to keep the Palestinians on the right path."
Starving civilians walk 8 to 12 kilometers through military corridors just to get food. When they arrive:
💬 "The IDF shoot at them (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/54429). Machine guns, mortars, tank rounds, artillery... into the dark at thousands of people."