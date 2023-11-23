Part 3 ‘Chosen By Allah’ The Truth Behind Iran’s Mission to DESTROY The West Rumors of War

Glenn Beck





Nov 22, 2023

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, recently told Hamas it would NOT enter into the war against Israel and that the terrorist group had not given Iranian officials any prior warning of its attack on October 7th. Hmm…do we REALLY believe that? Because, in reality, Iran has not only been funding Hamas for years, but it has also publicly declared a mission to destroy America — and its allies — ever since it became a theocratic nation decades ago. Iran is willing to use any means possible to complete this goal…nuclear weapons included. But why? Why is there so much hatred against the West and its allies? What’s fueling this goal? In this three-part series, which originally aired in 2011, you’ll learn about the history and the dangerous ideology behind Iran’s every move, the way Democrats and the Obama administration facilitated its progress, and just how close Iran is to its nuclear war goals…





