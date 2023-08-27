BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Judith Curry: How Climate “Science” Got Hijacked by Alarmists
28 views • 08/27/2023

Climate alarmists insist there’s a “scientific consensus” that says climate change is a crisis, and man causes it! Researcher Judith Curry tells me, “it’s a manufactured consensus.”

To get our new weekly video from Stossel TV, sign up here: https://www.johnstossel.com/#subscribe
Curry was a department chair at Georgia Tech when she spread alarm about climate change.

The media loved her then. She claimed there was an increase in hurricane intensity.

But then some researchers pointed out gaps in her research: years with low levels of hurricanes.

“Like a good scientist, I went in and investigated."

When she acknowledged a lack of evidence that hurricane intensity had increased, she was ruthlessly attacked by climate alarmists. Her career suffered.

Now Curry reveals nefarious ways “the science” about climate change has been corrupted.

nwonew world orderclimate hoaxclimate alarmistsdr judith curryglobalist crime syndicateclimate consensusmanufactured climate consensus
