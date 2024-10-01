© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Attack on a train carrying supplies for Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks in Kursk Oblast
First, the locomotive in Krasnopolye, Sumy Oblast, was hit by a Lancet, which immobilized the train and later finished it off
Source @Intel Slava Z
