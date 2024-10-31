BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why You Should Take FENBENDAZOLE And TURPENTINE On The Same DAY!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
66 views • 7 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Fenbendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fenbendazole.html


Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Fenbendazole Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/44lz6se

The Fenbendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xWsMeG

Fenbendazoles Anti Cancer Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3MsGBp9

Fenbendazole Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3ynJB2p


Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM

Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3qnguov


My Fenbendazole Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/fenbendazolecancerbullet


My Turpentine Facebook Group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Why You Should Take FENBENDAZOLE And TURPENTINE On The Same DAY!


For those who do not know, Fenbendazole is a very potent, scientifically proven anti-parasitic medication that also has many other positive effects when ingested. Turpentine, more specifically, 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine, is a potent natural detoxing and healing oil.


I have made many videos talking about these, but I have never talked about taking these on the same day until now in this video, "Why You Should Take FENBENDAZOLE And TURPENTINE On The Same DAY!" if you want to find out the good reasons why I am recommending you take these on the same day, watch the video from start to FINISH!


If you do not know the reasons as to why, watch this video, "WARNING CLAYS (ZEOLITE, DE, BENTONITE, ETC) STOP FENBENDAZOLE FROM WORKING!" from the start to FINISH.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
fenbendazoleturpentineturpentine parasite detoxturpentine candida detoxturpentine candida cleanseturpentine detoxfenbendazole cancerfenbendazole parasite detoxfenbendazole anti cancerfenbendazole anti parasitic medicationfenbendazole parasiteswhy you should take fenbendazole and turpentine on the same dayfenbendazole turpentinetake fenbendazole and turpentine
