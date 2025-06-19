How to Block Facial Recognition Cameras (IRL Tested!)





In this video, I explain how facial recognition systems work and share real-world test results on how to block them using infrared (IR) blocking glasses and reflective materials. From retail stores to vehicles and concerts, surveillance is everywhere—and facial recognition is often used without your knowledge or consent.





I’ll walk you through the technology, explain how IR cameras see through sunglasses, and share what actually works to block facial recognition, including budget-friendly Amazon options and Reflectacles IR glasses.





This is part one of a short series on protecting your privacy from facial recognition.





