BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IS 5G SYNTHETIC ᴁTHER❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 6 months ago

Learn the truth and meet like minded people near you. Get the Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app by Blue Water Bay https://qrco.de/bbizVA


Share the app with everyone https://www.flatearthdave.com/gift

DONATIONS: Paypal [email protected]

Venmo: dtweiss

Cash App $DITRH

BTC: bc1qu3zj79344ffn8y3z3uqvdn3tewmmkjpymzvscu


Learn the truth and meet like minded people near you. Get the Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app by Blue Water Bay https://qrco.de/bbizVA


To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the Book Flat Earth Dave link.


DETOXIFY your life! An easy and effective solution!

Watch this video on how MasterPeace can help you detoxify in a toxic world! https://youtu.be/0uFq9ZPFRZo?si=o5DAr44uPv9K8atK

Order here: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/signup?ref=24315


Check out the PREMIUM Flat Earth Coffee: 15% off with code: flatearthdave https://www.thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/flatearthdave/


If you would like to help promote flat earth and the flat earth app in your videos here are some FE Clock app media resources you can use. Remember to add your FE Clock referral code to your videos! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tljaiv3v01nll5e/AAB6YrtoM6twAkglLaBv9A5Ea?dl=0


The best link for the Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app https://qrco.de/bbizVA or just send them to www.FlatEarthDave.com where there are other free resources.


Become a Patreon www.patreon.com/DITRH


https://flatearthdave.tv/c/FEclock


https://flatearthdave.tv/c/DITRH


https://flatearthdave.tv/c/Interviews


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAESNH770Ek

Keywords
5gaetherditrhsyntheticflat earth dave
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy