Gangs Riot & Wreak Havoc on Ecuador After the Leader of the Los Choneros Cartel Escapes from Prison!

⚠️ Graphic Content ⚠️

Ecuador: Riots in the Country by Gang Members Continue After the Declaration of a State of Emergency Following the Escape of the Leader of the Los Choneros Cartel from Prison

Reports of fights that’s are going on in metro stations in the second largest city of Ecuador, Guayaquil.

Hard footage from the riots in Ecuador: prisoners have taken over the prison in the city of Cuenca, near Guayaquil, and are threatening to execute the guards. Other harsh videos show prisoners killing surrendering guards as explosions and kidnappings mark Ecuador's state of emergency!

